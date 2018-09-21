In February 2017, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk announced that two paying passengers had signed up for a Falcon Heavy-Dragon ride around the Moon, which he estimated would happen in late 2018. The Falcon Heavy has since had a successful debut, but flight tests of the Dragon 2—the crewed version of the capsule that has been hauling cargo to and from the International Space Station (ISS) since 2012—are pending. The tourist trip around the Moon appeared moot ...