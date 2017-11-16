Google-backed Moon Race Nears Finish Line

Google-backed Moon Race Nears Finish LineNov 16, 2017
From an original pool of 33 contenders, five teams remain in the running for $30 million in prize funds offered by the Google Lunar X-Prize competition. The deadline to complete all contest milestones—which include landing on the Moon, transmitting high-definition video and traveling at least 1,640 ft. (500 m) on the lunar surface—is March 31, 2018. Read more about the new Moon race: Companies Look To Make The Moon A New Commercial Frontier
