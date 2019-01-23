UK regional carrier Flybe’s network could shrink by as much as one-third and a large number of Embraer jets could exit its fleet, if the proposed takeover by a Virgin Atlantic-led consortium goes ahead. The struggling airline, which put itself up for sale in November after running into financial difficulties, became the subject of a £2.2 million ($2.5 million) acquisition attempt by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital on Jan. 11. Connect Airways, the new company ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Virgin-led Takeover Leaves A Diminished Flybe" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.