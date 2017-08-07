Like ice building up on an airfoil until it disrupts lifting capability, aerostructures giant Spirit AeroSystems this year increasingly was facing a major drag on its business trajectory: the lack of long-term agreement with its make-or-break customer, Boeing. Then came the big thaw Aug. 2. That day, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Boeing and its leading subassembly supplier Spirit announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a new long-term master manufacturing deal, lifting a ...