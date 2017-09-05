Southwest Airlines, the U.S. launch customer for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, has taken delivery of its first 737-8. Southwest will hew to its single-class configuration for the MAX, which it will equip with 175 seats. The airline plans to begin operating the aircraft in revenue service on Oct. 1, spokesman Dan Landson says. The 737-8 will provide efficiency, less noise and an opportunity to broaden the airline’s route map, explains Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Watterson. The MAX ...
