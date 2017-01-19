A team of Irish physicists has discovered a smart material for headsets that can be specifically tuned to block out the roar of a jet engine, while still allowing other noises, like a co-worker’s voice, to break the sound barrier.

Working off the notion that half of hearing of all hearing loss is preventable, the Restored Hearing researchers, who previously worked to alleviate tinnitus, believe their Sound Bounce material, which is 800% more effective than foam requires no power source, will encourage workers to keep their headsets on at all times, thus avoiding unnecessary damage.

Its use in aerospace currently is best for pilots and workers on the tarmac, but theoretically could be used as wall paneling or on the actual noise offenders, such as jets, potentially making the skies over airports a little more friendly again.

View the full article on New Equipment Digest: Smart Sound Material Asks: "Can You Hear Me Now?"