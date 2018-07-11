While Air France deals with employee discontent and management limbo, France’s smaller airlines are focusing on how they can team up to better compete with the low-cost carriers (LCCs) that are grabbing more and more of the domestic and international short- and long-haul markets there. But for now at least, their plans are stopping short of full-scale consolidation, after a plan put forward by former HOP! CEO Lionel Guerin earlier this year to bring together Air Caraibes, French Bee, ...