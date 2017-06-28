Airbus CEO Tom Enders is not easily impressed. When he was initially approached by Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp with an idea on how to more effectively harness massive amounts of data—and then take advantage of the new knowledge—Enders did not immediately buy into its potential. But two years later, he is fully convinced: “We are launching an entirely new phase of aviation.” That new phase is now being promoted by Airbus under the “Skywise” brand, ...