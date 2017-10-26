For Saudia, the future is just across the runway. To the east side of the Jeddah’s King Abdulazziz International Airport lies a huge construction site with a reddish structure in the middle. When that structure is opened as the new airport terminal, Saudia’s development will take a giant leap forward. Just talking fundamentals, Saudia Arabia’s government-owned airline should already be leading the Middle East region. It is based in an extremely rich country with 32 ...