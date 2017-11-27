You have access to this content through your organization’s enterprise subscription to the Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN). Would you like to go there now? Your choice will be remembered until you close your browser.
Aviation and cybersecurity go hand in hand. Computer systems are the driving force behind the aviation industry, and ensuring the right security measures are in place is paramount to operational wellbeing....More
Like never before, airlines must ensure their fleet planning processes are strategically managed. With the introduction of new technology aircraft, the airline industry is poised on the brink of unprecedented change...More
The aviation world is changing from top to bottom; those who don’t keep up are aced out. If you don’t have the right equipment, permits, and know how, you may not be allowed to complete your Point A to Point B objectives....More
As industry standards and applications change over time, seal performance and service life can be affected. We must always be striving to improve materials and technologies so every aircraft part continues to deliver the highest level performance and reliability....More
Commercial aviation faces pressures from several fronts, including volatile gas prices, demands for low airfares, a global multi-echelon supply chain, and the need to keep the fleet flight-ready at all times. One of the key aircraft availability drivers is time spent in maintenance....More