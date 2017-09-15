A mere few months ago, the European Commission presented proposals for somewhat relaxed ownership and control regulations. Once implemented, the policies would be among the more modern rules governing air transport. Few other agencies are pursuing initiatives to end decades-old archaic rules that have hobbled the industry’s actions. But even so, the EC’s carefully crafted compromise between what should have been done and the reality of the marketplace today is being ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: Regulatory Reform in European Air Transport Tested To Limit" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.