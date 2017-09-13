Just when it appeared that equipment-supplier consolidation had run its course, United Technologies (UTC) shocked the aerospace industry by reaching an agreement to acquire Rockwell Collins for a cool $30 billion. UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS) will be combined with Rockwell Collins and folded into a new business unit named Collins Aerospace Systems with revenues of $23 billion—twice the size of the next-largest equipment supplier. This doesn’t include Pratt & Whitney’s ...