Low-cost carriers (LCC) have already caused seismic shifts in the global airline industry, and now they are aiming to further boost their influence by growing into the aircraft leasing arena. While some LCC-owned leasing units have become well-established, they are still just beginning to make inroads with third-party customers. The ability of these lessors to transition beyond the airlines within their parent groups will determine how much they can shake up the narrowbody leasing ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Low-Cost Carriers Seek To Expand Leasing Role" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.