Artist's rendering of VerdeGo PAT200
Adding to the scores of similar projects already in the works, Erik Lindbergh—grandson of Charles Lindbergh and long-time advocate for electric flight—has formed a company to develop an electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) air taxi. As president of Florida-based VerdeGo Aero, Lindbergh has been joined by two other pioneers of electric aviation. Pat Anderson, director of the Eagle Flight Research Center at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), is chief technology ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Lindbergh Cruises Into Electric VTOL Air Taxi Market" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.