Last year ended on an upbeat note for the major manufacturers of large commercial jets. Airbus firmed up the 430-aircraft order from airlines associated with Indigo Partners and received more large lessor commitments for the A320neo family. Boeing also converted a memorandum of understanding for 225 737 MAXs into a binding contract. Combined, they booked in excess of 1,900 net orders. And even Bombardier secured a new firm commitment for the C Series: The type will be flown by EgyptAir ...