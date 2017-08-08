Five years after buying thousands of iPads for its pilots, United Airlines has yet to iron out all the issues with using the popular consumer devices in the cockpit, although progress is being made. “There’s a lot of Maalox in my cabinet,” jokes Shane Gilman, United’s manager of electronic flight bag (EFB) programs. Gilman, speaking at the Air Line Pilots Association annual safety forum in Washington in July, was referring to Apple’s frequent operational system ...