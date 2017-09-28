Aerospace manufacturers derive a good chunk of their profits from selling spare parts, the price of which – much to airlines’ annoyance – tends to rise each year. This has led to more demand for unbranded parts, known as PMA, which offer equivalent reliability and performance to original equipment, but at a lower cost.

Hollywood, Florida-based HEICO is the leading manufacturer of PMA parts, having grown from $25 million in sales in 1990 to roughly $1.5 billion this year. That growth has seen it quadruple its staff in South Florida since 1990, adding engineering, project management and administrative talent to what was once a manufacturing-focused workforce.

