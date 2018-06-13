IATA’s annual general assembly in Sydney had already drawn to a close when Akbar Al Baker caused more excitement than had occurred over the two previous days combined. The Qatar Airways CEO and incoming chairman of the the International Air Transport Association’s board of governors said his airline has to be helmed by a man due to the challenging nature of the job. Onstage with him was Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, who is known for being one of the most socially engaged ...