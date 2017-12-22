After a strong 2017, air cargo operators believe the industry’s optimistic mood will continue in the new year, with growing demand for transporting everything from fresh fruit to pharmaceuticals, iPhones and fashion, boosting volumes. “In general, we’re really seeing a lot more demand and less capacity, so there is upward pressure on yields,” says Sebastiaan Scholte, CEO of Jan de Rijk Logistics and chairman of The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA). ...