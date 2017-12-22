After a strong 2017, air cargo operators believe the industry’s optimistic mood will continue in the new year, with growing demand for transporting everything from fresh fruit to pharmaceuticals, iPhones and fashion, boosting volumes. “In general, we’re really seeing a lot more demand and less capacity, so there is upward pressure on yields,” says Sebastiaan Scholte, CEO of Jan de Rijk Logistics and chairman of The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA). ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Fresh Produce And E-Commerce Should Keep Cargo Volumes Growing In 2018" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s Aerospace 2017 coverage. Subscribe today to receive access to this, plus ongoing analysis of technologies and innovations driving the industry forward.