Preliminary results from a NASA-funded engineering evaluation show pop-up guidance cues on the primary flight display could help pilots avoid losing control of their aircraft. I was one of five pilots selected to evaluate the software package, called Damage Adaptive Guidance for Piloted Upset Recovery (DAGUR), during a recent flight-test campaign. DAGUR is one of many loss-of-control (LOC) preventatives and initiatives under development or already deployed after a string of LOC accidents in ...