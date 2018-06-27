WASHINGTON—Meeting on June 27 for the first time as an independent federal advisory group to FAA, the NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC) discussed actively engaging local communities over noise concerns that loom as a major challenge to the agency’s coming Northeast Corridor initiative. “We should have more involvement from the airlines into the communities than we did before. It needs to be a lot more, or we’re not going to get there,” said David Bronczek, FedEx ...
