Thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump and Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), the idea of spinning off air traffic services from the FAA’s safety and regulatory roles has moved back to the front burner in Washington. On June 5, Trump leaned in with a high-profile endorsement of the concept. The House and Senate transportation committees followed up quickly with hearings. There is little that is controversial about the idea of creating an independent, user-financed, nonprofit organization to ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Editorial: U.S. Needs Air Traffic Services Reform" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.