Any of the measures that Taiwan’s China Airlines is adopting to improve competitiveness would be useful. But together they should make a big difference to profitability. The carrier is well into a fleet renewal program that has seen retirement of many aircraft that struggled to make money against competitors’ modern equipment. Thanks to the arrival of those new aircraft—Boeing 777-300ERs and Airbus A350-900s—China Airlines is replacing unappealing multi-leg routes ...