More than three years after it launched an investigation into an ATR 72 incident, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) continues to pressure ATR to justify whether the tail structure in the company’s line of 48- and 78-seat turboprops is strong enough to handle a relatively rare event—a pitch disconnect. Until that explanation—or some other solution—arrives, the safety bureau says it is “not possible to fully determine the magnitude of the risk” ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Australia Doubles Down On ATR Tail Talk" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.