In the busy regional turboprop market in which it is largely dominant, ATR is prioritizing pilot training— a pressing need for customers—over product upgrades. The shortage of flight crews is so critical for turboprop operators that the airframer sometimes has to directly supply pilots. Technological improvement of the 40-seat-class ATR 42-600 and 70-seat-class ATR 72-600, while important for their long-term attractiveness, is not currently subject to competitive pressure. The ...