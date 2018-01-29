Airlines trying to protect their profits in a competitive industry agree about one thing: It is vital to come to grips with disruptive technologies, especially digital ones, that can shake up both the passenger experience and their own operations—even if they differ on how exactly to do that. LUFTHANSA INNOVATION HUB Lufthansa set up its Innovation Hub in 2015 to work with entrepreneurs, incubators and venture capitalists. “It’s very important to have this outside ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Airlines Get Creative To Stay Ahead Of New Travel Trends" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.