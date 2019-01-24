When Airbus CEO Tom Enders mounted the stage that had been set up at Mobile’s Brookley Field airport, he was sure about one thing: “This is going to be my last groundbreaking ceremony,” he said, much to the amusement of his audience, comprising mostly Alabama dignitaries, employees and customers. Enders’ statement made perfect sense, of course, because he will retire in April and, in spite of Airbus’ long-standing plans to grow its presence in North America, ...