Time is money for any business, but few sectors run on margins tight enough to demand a breakdown of costs to the minute. Airlines are among those to track the price of delays in such granular detail, and with good reason: In 2007 the FAA calculated that delays cost U.S. carriers $8.3 billion – almost $3 billion more than their net profit for the year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, about a third of delays are due to events within an airline’s control, including so-called ‘fume events’, where noxious odors are detected in the cockpit or passenger cabin. High-quality HEPA filters are a common feature on passenger aircraft, but even these do not remove certain airborne contaminants. Many airlines now also use activated carbon to trap noxious vapors and rapidly remove odors from the cabin.

