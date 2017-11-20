When all is said and done about General Electric’s recently announced historic restructuring—and why the 125-year-old behemoth kept aviation as one of its three core business units— observers may be able to explain it in just two words: additive manufacturing. “We had what I would consider a real point of understanding, the epiphany of disruption associated with additive, as we were working through it on Leap,” says David Joyce, GE vice chair and CEO and ...