The threats of 2030 and beyond will require the U.S. Army to move troops faster, farther and in greater numbers than ever before. Today, much of that tactical transport mission is done by the legacy Black Hawk. But as the UH-60 fleet begins to age out, engineers have reached the limits of traditional rotor technology. To stay ahead of the enemy, the service will need a “leap-ahead” capability, says Col. Doug Hooks, systems division chief at Army headquarters. “We ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"U.S. Army Eyes â€˜Leap-Ahead Technologyâ€™ For Future Rotorcraft" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.