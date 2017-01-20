Algeria The country is supplementing its Aero Vodochody L-39s with the Yakolev Yak-130 “Mitten” advanced trainer, the first foreign country to do so. Argentina After decades of inadequate funding for the armed forces, President Mauricio Macri’s government will invest in new aircraft. Types could include up to 24 Beechcraft/Raytheon T-6 Texan IIs for training and border control, along with locally developed IA-63 Pampa IIIs. The Leonardo M-346 was considered for ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"A Global Glance At Trainer Outlooks" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.