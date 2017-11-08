As U.S. drone-makers await a change in U.S. export rules that eventually may allow the sale of armed unmanned aerial vehicles to the Middle East, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) is proposing an alternative for Gulf nations: a wirelessly linked, manned-unmanned aircraft team that provides both strike and surveillance capability while keeping pilots out of danger. Many countries in the region have an interest in procuring armed drones such as GA-ASI’s iconic MQ-9 Reaper ...