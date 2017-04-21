While the F-35 may be designed to be low-observable, the arrival in England of eight aircraft for the type’s first overseas deployment with the U.S. Air Force has been anything but. Throughout months of planning, the Pentagon managed to keep the news that a deployment was in the works closely guarded until the Defense Department revealed that the aircraft would cross the Atlantic during the weekend of April 14-15. Six F-35As from the Hill AFB, Utah-based 34th Fighter Sqdn.—the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"In Europe, USAF F-35s Blaze Trail For Future Deployments" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.