Despite lingering concerns about development of the Pentagon’s $406 billion F-35, the U.S. Congress is poised to pour money into production, retrofits and a new set of software upgrades. The fifth-generation fighter manufactured by Lockheed Martin is rapidly approaching a series of important milestones. Initial operational test and evaluation (IOTE) is scheduled to start in September or October and run through the summer of the following year. Meanwhile, the Navy’s F-35C variant ...