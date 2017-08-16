Cockpits of the Future | Electronic Warfare

A new name for Sukhoi’s T-50 fighter; Thailand seeks weapons for new frigate; Bahrain will join the ranks of C-130J-flying nations and Lockheed wins a major special operations logistics contract....More
In this week’s Washington Outlook, General Atomics is trying to “educate” lawmakers to keep U.S. UAS technology at the forefront; the CBO scores the cost of ATC reform, and GAO sizes up the potential sale of old ICBM motors....More
Like never before, airlines must ensure their fleet planning processes are strategically managed. With the introduction of new technology aircraft, the airline industry is poised on the brink of unprecedented change...More
Compression molded Discontinuous Long Fiber (DLF) composites continue to see successful Aerospace adoption for metal replacement opportunities. There is no question that these thermoplastic composites are a viable non-metallic option for production of complex-shape aircraft components....More