Aerospace Calendar Sept. 28-29—Aviation Day Peru. Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center. Lima, Peru. See iata.org/events/Pages/aviation-day-peru.aspx Oct. 3-4—Drone World Expo. San Jose McEnery Convention Center. San Jose, California. See droneworldexpo.com Oct. 7-Dec. 9—AOPA Flight Instructor Refresher Course. Various Locations. See aopa.org/forms/event-calendar/FIRC_ONSITE Oct. 10-11—Air and Space Academy “Climate Needs Space” ...
