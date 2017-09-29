Aerospace Calendar Oct 16-18—ACI (Airports Council International) Africa/World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition. Swami Vivekananda International Convention Center. Port Louis, Mauritius. See aci-waga2017.com Oct. 17-19—Canadian SmallSat Symposium. The Westin Prince. Toronto. See spacecommerce.ca/events/canadian-smallsat-symposium-2017 Oct. 19—Directed Energy Day. Mary M. Gates Learning Center. Alexandria, ...
