Aerospace Calendar July 4-5—International Air Transport Association (IATA) CIO Forum. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel London/Tower of London. London. See iata.org/events/Pages/iata-cio-forum.aspx July 9-11—Aviation Suppliers Association 2017 Annual Conference. Hyatt Regency Reston Town Center. Reston, Virginia. See aviationsuppliers.org/ASA16OVERVIEW July 10-12—AIAA Propulsion and Energy Forum and Exposition. Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Atlanta. See ...
