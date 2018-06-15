Aerospace Calendar July 3-5—Airport Business Summit and Expo Africa. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center. Abuja, Nigeria. See airportbusinesssummit.com July 9-11—American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Propulsion Energy Forum. Duke Energy Convention Center. Cincinnati. See propulsionenergy.aiaa.org July 11-12—Royal Air Force Air Power Conference. IET London/Savoy Place. London. See airpower.org.uk/air-power-conference July 11-12—Advanced ...
