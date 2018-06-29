Aerospace Calendar July 12—RTCA SC-228 Minimum Performance Standards (MPS) for UAS Plenary Session. RTCA Headquarters. Washington. See rtca.org/content/special-committees July 12-13—AIAA Electric Aircraft Technologies Symposium. Duke Energy Convention Center. Cincinnati. See propulsionenergy.aiaa.org/#fragment-4 July 13-15—Royal International Air Tattoo 2018. RAF Fairford. Gloucestershire, England. See airtattoo.com/airshow July 14-Dec. 1—AOPA ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Aerospace Calendar And Aviation Week Events (July 2, 2018)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.