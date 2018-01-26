Aerospace Calendar Feb. 10-May 19—AOPA Flight Instructor Refresher Course. Various Locations. See aopa.org/forms/event-calendar/FIRC_ONSITE Feb. 20-22—Nuclear Deterrence Summit. Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City. Arlington, Virginia. See deterrencesummit.com Feb. 20-22—Connect 2018—Route Development Forum. Silk Factory Studio. Tbilisi, Georgia. See connect-aviation.com/index.php?lang=0&page=home Feb. 20-22—American Helicopter Society (AHS) ...
