Aerospace Calendar Aug. 24-25—Flight Location & Data Recovery China Conference 2017. Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast. Beijing. See en.fldrconference.com Aug. 24-27—NASA’s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge. Bradley University. Peoria, Illinois. See bradley.edu/challenge Aug. 26-29—International Aviation Forecast Summit. The Wynn Resort. Las Vegas. See aviationforecastsummit.com Aug. 30-31—Mexico’s Aerospace Summit. Queretaro Congress Center. ...
