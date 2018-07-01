Connect With Us
Business & Commercial Aviation, July 2018
Business & Commercial Aviation

Business & Commercial Aviation, July 2018

BCA, July 2018, Vol. 114, Issue 7

Cover photo the Citation Latitude is courtesy of Textron Aviation

Viewpoint

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Welcome Indications: Abundant Smiles In The Halls And Hallways  

This year’s EBACE gathering drew something like 12,000+ attendees from 100 countries, 450 exhibiting companies and 54 show aircraft on the static line next door at Geneva International Airport....More

Reader's Feedback

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Readers’ Feedback  

Readers respond to articles in recent issues of BCA....More

Intelligence

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Jet-A And Avgas Per-Gallon Fuel Prices: June 2018  

The tables show Jet-A and avgas prices from a survey of U.S. fuel suppliers conducted in May 2018....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Bombardier Proves To Be A Master of Stealth  

Bombardier proved to be a master of stealth when in late May it unveiled the Global 5500 and 6500, and rebranded the Global 7000 as the 7500....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Honda Aircraft Introduces Upgraded HondaJet  

Honda Aircraft introduced an upgraded HondaJet at EBACE 2018. Named “Elite,” it will replace the current version of the light business jet after a few months' transition....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Rolls-Royce Reveals New Business Jet Engine At EBACE  

Rolls-Royce said it began the Pearl program in 2012 amid an unprecedented attack by competitors on its previously unchallenged grip on the large business jet segment....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Flexjet Pilots Vote To Decertify Teamsters Representation  

Flexjet pilots voted in late May to decertify representation by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters 1108 by 318-220....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

ImagineAir Closes Its Doors  

ImagineAir, the membership-based charter outfit headquartered outside Atlanta that operated a fleet of Cirrus SR22s, ceased operations May 24....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Duncan Partners With SmartSky’s 4G LTE Network  

Duncan Aviation is partnering with SmartSky Networks on SmartSky's new 4G LTE-based inflight network. The air-to-ground network delivers connectivity for passengers to stream video, chat, text, play games and hold videoconferences....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Obituary For Serge Dassault Of Dassault Aviation  

Serge Dassault, chairman and CEO of the parent company of Dassault Aviation, died May 28 after suffering heart failure at his office in Paris. He was 93....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Siemens Increases Involvement In Electric Aircraft  

German industrial giant Siemens is stepping up its involvement in the growing electric-aircraft market, supplying propulsion motors for projects in the U.S. and Europe....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Inmarsat To Provide EAN Wi-Fi For Business Aviation  

By January 2019, Inmarsat expects to offer its European Aviation Network inflight Wi-Fi services to business aircraft operators....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Bombardier Completes Sale Of Downsview Facility  

Bombardier has completed the $635 million sale of its aircraft assembly operation at Downsview Airport outside Toronto to Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Safran CEO Sees Future For Silvercrest Business Jet Engine  

Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin says the company still sees “a great future” for its troubled Silvercrest business jet engine program and is working on redesigning its high-pressure compressor to have a fix finalized by next spring....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Gama Aviation Concerned That ADS-B Deadline Is Being Ignored  

Britain’s Gama Aviation is the latest to add its voice to the growing concern that the business aviation community is flirting with disaster if operators continue to ignore the Jan.1, 2020, deadline for equipping their aircraft with ADS-B technology....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

VistaJet And Avinode Form Marketplace Partnership  

VistaJet and Avinode have announced a partnership that will allow brokers to request flights directly....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

HK Bellawings Orders Global 6500 and 7500  

HK Bellawings Jet plans to field up to 18 Bombardier Global 6500 and Global 7500 very-long-range jets....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

NTSB Addresses Concerns About Illegal Charter Operations  

The National Air Transportation Association has formed a group to address a growing concern among members and the industry: illegal charter operations....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

MagniX Promises Electric Motor For Cessna 208 Caravan  

MagniX promises to have an electric motor installed and flying on a Cessna 208 Caravan by August 2019....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Gulfstream G650ER Sets City-Pair Speed Record  

A Gulfstream G650ER has completed a record-breaking flight over the North Pole, flying from White Plains, New York, on May 12 and arriving in Shanghai on May 13. It completed the 6,870-nm trip in 13˛hr., 40 min. at an average speed of Mach 0.86....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Gogo Avance L5 Flying On 200th Business Jet  

Gogo Business Aviation has reached the second major milestone for its Gogo Avance L5 as the 200th aircraft has taken flight with the new system on board....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

FAA Pushed To Embrace Innovation and Emerging Technology  

FAA Acting Administrator Dan Elwell has called for the agency to embrace innovation and emerging technology by forming partnerships with industry and entrepreneurial organizations....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Milestone Aviation Group Acquires Four More S-92s  

The recent purchase and leaseback of four Sikorsky S-92 helicopters raised Milestone Aviation Group's fleet of the type to more than 95, thus one-third of all S-92 aircraft in operation globally....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

CPDLC Now Operational At Van Nuys Airport  

Controller-pilot data-link communications technology is now operational at California’s Van Nuys Airport....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Pentastar Aviation Joins Air Charter Safety Foundation  

Pentastar Aviation has joined the Air Charter Safety Foundation....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Harrods Aviation Has New Automated Check-In System  

Harrods Aviation has a new automated check-in system for its VIP and group charter flights at its London Luton and London Stansted FBOs....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

BBA Aviation Purchases Epic Fuels  

BBA Aviation, parent company of Signature Flight Support, is buying Epic Fuels for $88.1 million....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

London Oxford Airport Team Receives Award  

The London Oxford Airport and Oxfordjet FBO team have received the Sapphire Pegasus award for Best Business Aviation Airport for the second successive year....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Regional Airport Receives Repair Station Certification  

West Star Aviation's Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport location has received FAR Part 145 Repair Station Certification....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Ross Aviation In Anchorage Named A Gateway  

Ross Aviation in Anchorage, Alaska, was recently named a gateway FBO through the DCA Access Standard Security Program, granting flights leaving the operation the ability to fly directly to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

TAG Aviation To Open FBO In Macau  

Hong Kong-headquartered TAG Aviation Asia has agreed to a six-year agreement with the Macau Airport Authority to provide a full-service facility operating 24/7....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Air BP Becomes National Partner Of Royal Flying Doctor Service  

Australia's Royal Flying Doctor Service has announced that Air BP has become its third national partner....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Republic Airways To Open Flight Training Academy In Indianapolis  

Republic Airways recently announced it will open a “Leadership in Flight Training Academy” in Indianapolis and equip the school with 50 Diamond Aircraft DA40 NG and DA43-VI training aircraft....More

Fast Five

Jun 22, 2018
Interview
Business & Commercial Aviation

Questions For First Aviation Services CEO Aaron Hollander  

Questions for First Aviation Services Chairman/CEO Aaron Hollander....More

Cause & Circumstance

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Fatally Flawed Flight Training: When The Instructor Is A Hazard  

Ineffective risk management or poor aeronautical decision-making can be associated with almost any type of fatal general aviation accident....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

A Reminder On Transitioning To Twins  

“. . . the most important stall recovery step in a multi-engine airplane is the same as it is in all airplanes: Reduce the angle of attack [AOA]."...More

Accidents in Brief

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Accidents In Brief  

Selected accidents and incidents in May and June 2018....More

Safety

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

The Great Escape: Diverting From An Oceanic Track Requires Plan  

“The art of international flight operations includes the science of knowing how to pick up the pieces when they fall.”...More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

T/Rs Have Direct Influence On Safety And Operating Costs  

When a thrust reverser doesn’t behave as intended, the situation instantly requires a pilot’s quick and correct reaction during a crucial phase of flight with thin safety margins....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Know Your T/Rs: Uneven Deployment  

There is a considerable complication with directional control when the thrust reversers deploy asymmetrically....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Know Your T/Rs: Beware Of Crosswinds  

During a crosswind landing, the force of the wind acting on the aircraft’s tail (and fuselage) can cause the aircraft to yaw and/or track sideways....More

Operators Survey

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Citation Latitude: Bargain-Priced Super-Midsize Wins Customer Loyalty  

Textron Aviation now has built more than 130 Cessna Citation Latitudes since the first deliveries began in early 2015, and operators say the aircraft is a worthy testament to the company’s time-proven, conservative design philosophy....More

Operations

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Lightning: Ungrounded Fears And Real Menace  

In modern aircraft, the bang may be worse than the bite, but lightning can kill....More

Lucky or Safe?

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Weight Integrity: The Importance Of Knowing True Weights, CG  

The review of computing weight and balance isn’t the problem. It’s the lack of focus on the importance of measuring, or at least accurately estimating, the actual weights of passengers, bags, crew, stores and equipment....More

Point of Law

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Did East Hampton Divert Airport Funds To Fight Airport Use?  

The NBAA wants the FAA to deter airports from diverting grant funds away from runway and ramp maintenance and instead spending the money on legal fees to restrict airport access....More

20/Twenty

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Pilatus PC-12NG: The Best Of 11 Series  

Pilatus is on schedule to deliver its 1,600th PC-12 aircraft this year, by far the largest number of single-engine pres- surized turboprops in the business aircraft fleet....More

Products & Services Previews

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

BCA Business Aviation Product And Service Previews (July)

BCA shares news of the latest products and services for the business aviation industry....More

On Duty

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

News Of Business Aviation Promotions, Appointments And Honors  

News of promotions, appointments and honors involving professionals within the business aviation community...More

BCA 50 Years Ago

Jun 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

BCA 50 Years Ago: July 1968 News  

The continuing expansion of feeder-level airlines has given impetus to the rapid development of a generation of bantam liners....More
