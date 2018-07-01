Business & Commercial Aviation, July 2018

Duncan Aviation is partnering with SmartSky Networks on SmartSky's new 4G LTE-based inflight network. The air-to-ground network delivers connectivity for passengers to stream video, chat, text, play games and hold videoconferences....More
Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin says the company still sees “a great future” for its troubled Silvercrest business jet engine program and is working on redesigning its high-pressure compressor to have a fix finalized by next spring....More
Britain’s Gama Aviation is the latest to add its voice to the growing concern that the business aviation community is flirting with disaster if operators continue to ignore the Jan.1, 2020, deadline for equipping their aircraft with ADS-B technology....More
A Gulfstream G650ER has completed a record-breaking flight over the North Pole, flying from White Plains, New York, on May 12 and arriving in Shanghai on May 13. It completed the 6,870-nm trip in 13˛hr., 40 min. at an average speed of Mach 0.86....More
The recent purchase and leaseback of four Sikorsky S-92 helicopters raised Milestone Aviation Group's fleet of the type to more than 95, thus one-third of all S-92 aircraft in operation globally....More
Ross Aviation in Anchorage, Alaska, was recently named a gateway FBO through the DCA Access Standard Security Program, granting flights leaving the operation the ability to fly directly to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington....More
Textron Aviation now has built more than 130 Cessna Citation Latitudes since the first deliveries began in early 2015, and operators say the aircraft is a worthy testament to the company’s time-proven, conservative design philosophy....More
The review of computing weight and balance isn’t the problem. It’s the lack of focus on the importance of measuring, or at least accurately estimating, the actual weights of passengers, bags, crew, stores and equipment....More
