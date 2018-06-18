Business & Commercial Aviation, June 2018

Connect With Us
Viewpoint

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Persistence, Meet Resistance: Opponents And Moves All Too Familiar  

"It’s obvious that the airlines are trying to avoid a direct confrontation with general aviation for fear that it will sully their public image."...More

Readers’ Feedback

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Readers’ Feedback  

Readers comment on recent stories and events....More

Intelligence

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Bombardier To Sell Downsview Assembly Facility  

Bombardier is selling its Downsview aircraft assembly operation outside Toronto where it assembles its Q400 turboprops and Global 5000 business jets....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Jet Aviation Finalizes Acquisition Of Hawker Pacific  

General Dynamics subsidiary Jet Aviation has completed its acquisition of Hawker Pacific....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Sun Flyer 2 OneJet Acquiring Ultimate JetCharters  

OneJet, a three-year-old air transportation network that provides scheduled nonstop service between small and medium-size cities primarily east of the Mississippi River using regional operating partners, is acquiring Ultimate JetCharters....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

​JetBlue Placing Its Code On JetSuiteX Flights  

JetBlue Airways' commercial tie-up with boutique scheduled charter operator JetSuiteX is both a long-term play for the mainline carrier and an indicator of how underserved communities could regain air-service network connectivity without relying directly on traditional airlines....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

First Flight For Workhorse's SureFly eVTOL Aircraft  

Workhorse Group, a maker of electric pickups and vans, has joined the small, but growing, rank of companies flight-testing full-size electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft, with the first flight of its hybrid-electric multirotor SureFly April 30 near its Cincinnati headquarters....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Gulfstream Deliveries Down In First Quarter  

Gulfstream Aerospace reported delivering 26 business jets during the first quarter, down from 30 a year earlier. The total comprised 19 large-cabin and seven mid-cabin aircraft, compared to 23 large-cabin and seven mid-cabin jets in 2017....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Business Jet Center Returns To Paragon Network  

Business Jet Center at Dallas Love Field is returning to the Paragon Network. It is the only award-winning FBO at Love Field and continues to place at the top of operator surveys....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Clay Lacy Aviation Opens Connecticut Facility  

Clay Lacy Aviation has opened a 65,000-sq.-ft. aircraft maintenance facility at Waterbury Oxford Airport in Oxford, Connecticut....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Indonesian Air Force Takes Delivery Of Grob Trainers  

The Indonesian Air Force recently took delivery of an additional six Grob Aerospace G 120TP turboprop trainers, increasing its fleet of the German-made aircraft to 30....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

GrandView Aviation Announces Pilot Retention Program  

FAR Part 135 operator GrandView Aviation recently announced a five-year retention package of up to $80,000 to attract and keep qualified pilots to fly its fleet of Embraer Phenom 300 business jets....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Pilatus Celebrates Successful 2017  

There were smiles all around in Stans, Switzerland, because Pilatus delivered 115 aircraft in 2017, grossed sales worth $987 million and closed out the year certifying and delivering the first PC-24 twinjet....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Former Epic Air CEO Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud  

Fred Schrameck, the former CEO of Epic Air of Bend, Oregon, recently pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for a scheme involving his consumer aviation company, Aircraft Completion Services....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Textron Aviation Garners 52 Skyhawk Orders In China  

Textron Aviation recently chalked up orders for 52 Cessna 172 Skyhawks from two Cessna-authorized sales and service representatives in China, with deliveries expected to be completed this year....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Flexjet To Move Operations To Dallas Love Field  

Fractional aircraft operator Flexjet plans to move its Richardson, Texas, operations to the Braniff Center at Dallas Love Field. A private terminal and 60,000-sq.-ft. maintenance hangar are scheduled to open in mid-2019....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Textron Ceases Production Of Turbo Skyhawk JT-A  

Textron Aviation has halted production of its Cessna Turbo Skyhawk JT-A, which was certified by the FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency just last year....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Deer Jet Wins FAA Repair Recognition, Plans New FBO  

Deer Jet has been awarded Overseas Repair Station recognition by the FAA, allowing it to perform maintenance on N-registered aircraft at its facilities in mainland China and Hong Kong....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

London Oxford Airport Celebrates 10 Years Of Growth  

Ranked the fifth busiest business aviation airport in the UK, London Oxford Airport retains its top spot for business aviation movements. According to Eurocontrol data published in March, London Stansted leads the "most recovered" airports with 35% growth and London Oxford is second with an overall 32% growth....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

JetEx Joins Wright On Electric Business Aircraft Development  

The Jetex Global FBO Network is charged up over electric aircraft, so much so that it has joined U.S. startup Wright Electric to develop charging stations for its 30 FBOs....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Berry Aviation Launches $2.7 Million Expansion  

Berry Aviation in San Marcos, Texas, has begun a $2.7 million expansion of its headquarters, breaking ground on a 31,000-sq.-ft. facility at San Marcos Regional Airport....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Aero Star Aviation At Dallas Love Receives Part 145 Certification  

Aero Star Aviation has received FAA Part 145 repair station certification for its Dallas Love Field operation. The facility provides maintenance for Embraer Phenom 100s and 300s and capabilities on Cessna Citation 500s and 600s....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

NBAA Contends East Hampton Must Reimburse Airport  

The Town of East Hampton, New York, cannot divert airport revenue to pay for legal fees resulting from its unsuccessful effort to restrict access at East Hampton Airport, according to an appeal to the FAA filed by the National Business Aviation Association....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Million Air Opens At Westchester County Airport  

Million Air celebrated its grand opening at Westchester County Airport, New York, in May. The 52,000-sq.-ft. hangar is part of Million Air's $80 million expansion and upgrade at the airport. The two-story hangar features 28-ft.-high doors, radiant heated floors, eight customizable offices with storage space and 7.25 acres of ramp space....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

J.A. Air Centers Joins Air Elite Network  

J.A. Air Center in Sugar Grove, Illinois, has joined the Air Elite Network. Based at Aurora Municipal Airport, the FBO has a 11,000-sq.-ft. terminal facility, 100,000 sq. ft. of heated hangar space and a 20,000-sq.-ft. arrival canopy....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Gulfstream To Build New Service Center In Savannah  

Gulfstream Aerospace plans to build a $55 million, 202,000-sq.-ft. service center at its Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport campus in Georgia, and employ an additional 200 people there....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

EPIC Files Lawsuit Against FAA Drone Advisory Committee  

A privacy watchdog organization has filed suit against the FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee, charging that the industry-government group has failed to release records and make subcommittee and task group meetings open to the public....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Bombardier Offers Online Recurrent Training  

Bombardier Business Aircraft has launched an online recurrent training course for Challenger 605 and 650 business jet pilots....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Piper Delivers 34 Aircraft In First Quarter  

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 11.5px; font: 9.5px 'ITC Franklin Gothic Std'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.1px}...More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Ontario's Collingwood Airport Is On The Market  

Collingwood Regional Airport, a single paved runway facility close by Ontario’s Georgian Bay, is up for sale or lease. The town of Collingwood is soliciting offers for the 392-acre airport, which is 90 mi. north of Toronto....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

DOT Reveals Participants For UAS Integration Pilot Program  

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 11.5px; font: 9.5px 'ITC Franklin Gothic Std'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.1px}...More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Weston Aviation Celebrates Seven Years At Humberside  

Weston Aviation, a UK- and Ireland-based business aviation and FBO specialist, has achieved continuous growth since its opening in 2011 at Humberside International Airport....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Duncan Moves Satellite Avionics Shop In Atlanta  

Duncan Aviation has moved its Satellite Avionics Shop at Fulton County Airport in Atlanta to a new facility at the Hill Aircraft FBO....More

Fast Five

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Questions For Seaplane Pilots Association's Steve McCaughey  

A long-time seaplane pilot and Seaplane Pilots Association volunteer with experience in a wide variety of aviation businesses, McCaughey was appointed executive director of the Winter Haven, Florida-based association in 2011....More

Cause & Circumstance

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Alaskan CFIT Continues To Kill  

Flying in Alaska and Canada’s northern provinces is tough: It takes ingenuity, skill and constant vigilance. Complacency is a killer....More

Safety

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Reading Minds: Keeping Cockpit Communications On Track  

Within days, the aviation world began to understand the dangers of volcanic ash, its effect on turbofan engines, and how to survive an encounter....More

Piloting

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

High-Altitude UV Exposure: Little-Recognized Risk For Flight Crews  

The National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements reports that among those U.S. workers exposed to radiation while on the job, flight crews get the largest annual effective dose....More

Operations

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Avionics Hacking: Is It Possible?  

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has identified the potential for cyberattacks on aviation infrastructure and aircraft as a tangible threat, recognizing challenges to the FAA of protecting air traffic control information systems and the avionics tasked for aircraft operation and navigation....More
May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Cold, Dark And Lonely: Lessons Learned From My Flights  

There are airline pilots who make far northern or even transpolar flights on a regular basis. Business aviators become familiar with the requirements for these flights, but we seldom do it often enough for it to be considered routine....More
Jun 20, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Lesson From Cold Weather Operations  

Frozen trim controls lead to an unexpected return to the airport....More

Special Report

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Swan Song For Citation X: Farewell To World’s Fastest Civil Aircraft  

Production of the Citation X, Cessna Aircraft’s 520-kt. muscle rocket, is ending after 22 years. It was Cessna’s signature technical masterpiece of that era....More
May 23, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Citation X Pioneers Pay Homage  

Citation X program officials recall favorite moments, including increasing maximum speed rating and record-setting flight....More

The NextGen Files

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

The NextGen Files: Metering Ground Movements  

The FAA is investing $17 billion to move the National Airspace System through a massive modernization effort known as NextGen that ultimately will impact almost all aircraft movements....More

Point of Law

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Point Of Law: Sharing Aircraft  

Congress recently clarified that aircraft management fees should not be subject to Federal Excise Tax, nor should flights operated by the aircraft owner. However, there are still many gray areas for business flight operations....More

20/Twenty

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Cessna Citation VII: Strong Midsize Performer, But Short-Range  

Citation VII, the second-generation Citation CE650, built from 1992 to 2000, made up for dozens of shortcomings found in the original model....More

On Duty

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

News Of Business Aviation Promotions, Appointments And Honors  

News of business aviation promotions, appointments and honors....More

BCA 50 Years Ago

May 22, 2018
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

BCA 50 Years Ago: June 1968 News  

National Distillers' Gulfstream II became the first corporate jet to fly the Atlantic Ocean nonstop from Teterboro, New Jersey,to Gatwick, England. Time en route for the 3,045-nm flight was 6 hr. and 55 min....More
