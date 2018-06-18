Business & Commercial Aviation, June 2018

OneJet, a three-year-old air transportation network that provides scheduled nonstop service between small and medium-size cities primarily east of the Mississippi River using regional operating partners, is acquiring Ultimate JetCharters....More
JetBlue Airways' commercial tie-up with boutique scheduled charter operator JetSuiteX is both a long-term play for the mainline carrier and an indicator of how underserved communities could regain air-service network connectivity without relying directly on traditional airlines....More
Workhorse Group, a maker of electric pickups and vans, has joined the small, but growing, rank of companies flight-testing full-size electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft, with the first flight of its hybrid-electric multirotor SureFly April 30 near its Cincinnati headquarters....More
Gulfstream Aerospace reported delivering 26 business jets during the first quarter, down from 30 a year earlier. The total comprised 19 large-cabin and seven mid-cabin aircraft, compared to 23 large-cabin and seven mid-cabin jets in 2017....More
FAR Part 135 operator GrandView Aviation recently announced a five-year retention package of up to $80,000 to attract and keep qualified pilots to fly its fleet of Embraer Phenom 300 business jets....More
There were smiles all around in Stans, Switzerland, because Pilatus delivered 115 aircraft in 2017, grossed sales worth $987 million and closed out the year certifying and delivering the first PC-24 twinjet....More
Fred Schrameck, the former CEO of Epic Air of Bend, Oregon, recently pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for a scheme involving his consumer aviation company, Aircraft Completion Services....More
Fractional aircraft operator Flexjet plans to move its Richardson, Texas, operations to the Braniff Center at Dallas Love Field. A private terminal and 60,000-sq.-ft. maintenance hangar are scheduled to open in mid-2019....More
Ranked the fifth busiest business aviation airport in the UK, London Oxford Airport retains its top spot for business aviation movements. According to Eurocontrol data published in March, London Stansted leads the "most recovered" airports with 35% growth and London Oxford is second with an overall 32% growth....More
Aero Star Aviation has received FAA Part 145 repair station certification for its Dallas Love Field operation. The facility provides maintenance for Embraer Phenom 100s and 300s and capabilities on Cessna Citation 500s and 600s....More
The Town of East Hampton, New York, cannot divert airport revenue to pay for legal fees resulting from its unsuccessful effort to restrict access at East Hampton Airport, according to an appeal to the FAA filed by the National Business Aviation Association....More
Million Air celebrated its grand opening at Westchester County Airport, New York, in May. The 52,000-sq.-ft. hangar is part of Million Air's $80 million expansion and upgrade at the airport. The two-story hangar features 28-ft.-high doors, radiant heated floors, eight customizable offices with storage space and 7.25 acres of ramp space....More
J.A. Air Center in Sugar Grove, Illinois, has joined the Air Elite Network. Based at Aurora Municipal Airport, the FBO has a 11,000-sq.-ft. terminal facility, 100,000 sq. ft. of heated hangar space and a 20,000-sq.-ft. arrival canopy....More
A privacy watchdog organization has filed suit against the FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee, charging that the industry-government group has failed to release records and make subcommittee and task group meetings open to the public....More
Collingwood Regional Airport, a single paved runway facility close by Ontario’s Georgian Bay, is up for sale or lease. The town of Collingwood is soliciting offers for the 392-acre airport, which is 90 mi. north of Toronto....More
A long-time seaplane pilot and Seaplane Pilots Association volunteer with experience in a wide variety of aviation businesses, McCaughey was appointed executive director of the Winter Haven, Florida-based association in 2011....More
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has identified the potential for cyberattacks on aviation infrastructure and aircraft as a tangible threat, recognizing challenges to the FAA of protecting air traffic control information systems and the avionics tasked for aircraft operation and navigation....More
There are airline pilots who make far northern or even transpolar flights on a regular basis. Business aviators become familiar with the requirements for these flights, but we seldom do it often enough for it to be considered routine....More
Congress recently clarified that aircraft management fees should not be subject to Federal Excise Tax, nor should flights operated by the aircraft owner. However, there are still many gray areas for business flight operations....More
National Distillers' Gulfstream II became the first corporate jet to fly the Atlantic Ocean nonstop from Teterboro, New Jersey,to Gatwick, England. Time en route for the 3,045-nm flight was 6 hr. and 55 min....More