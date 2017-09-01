Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Business & Commercial Aviation > Magazine Issues > Business & Commercial Aviation, September 2017
Business & Commercial Aviation
Gulfstream G600: No hiccups nine months after the first flight

Business & Commercial Aviation, September 2017

B&CA September 2017 volume 113, issue 08

Viewpoint

Aug 21, 2017
Commentary
Business & Commercial Aviation

New NTSB Chairman Brings Aviation Expertise To Job  

New NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt is a good man with a passion for safety....More

Reader's Feedback

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Readers' Feedback (September 2017) Letters To The Editor  

BCA readers share their opinions on articles we published....More

Intelligence

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Textron Delivers First Hawker 400XPR  

Textron Aviation has delivered its first fully configured Hawker 400XPR. The aircraft was upgraded with new winglets, Williams International FJ-44 engines, a refurbished interior and a new paint scheme....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Missile Defense Agency Looking For Used G550s  

The Missile Defense Agency is in the market for two second-hand Gulfstream G550 business jets to replace its 1970s-vintage Gulfstream IIB test observation platforms....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Aero Electric Aircraft Announces Sun Flyer 4  

Battery-powered-plane maker Aero Electric Aircraft Corp. recently announced plans for a four-place version of its Sun Flyer....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

U.S. Business Jet And Turboprop Accidents Decline In First Quarter  

The number of U.S.-registered business jet and turboprop accidents, including fatalities, fell during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same time a year ago....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Jet-A And Avgas Per-Gallon Fuel Prices: August 2017  

The tables above show results of a fuel price survey of U.S. fuel suppliers performed in August 2017....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Sales Of Used Business Jets Rise 5.6%, Lowest in Nine Years  

Transactions of used business jets rose 5.6% during the first six months of 2017 compared to a year ago, although the jets are taking an average of 12 days longer to sell compared to last year, according to JetNet....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Hospital Wing Adds Airbus H130 To Fleet  

Hospital Wing, a Memphis, Tennessee-based nonprofit air medical transport service, has taken delivery of a new Airbus H130 helicopter, joining three H130s already in service....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Bombardier 2nd-Quarter Business Jet Deliveries Decrease  

Bombardier delivered 36 business jets in the second quarter, down from 42 in 2016, the company reports....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

PC-12 Compliance Issue Resolved, NATA Says  

A compliance issue that stopped air charter operators from adding certain Pilatus PC-12 single-engine aircraft to their certificates has been resolved, the National Air Transportation Association said....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

SkyQuest International Posts July Aircraft Sales  

SkyQuest International, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, recorded July aircraft sales of one Fokker 50, one Quest Kodiak 100 and one AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

European Bizav Traffic On Upswing  

July was a peak month for business aviation departures in Europe, with a total of 87,826 departures, a 2.5% increase from a year ago....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

GlobeAir Flights To London Jump 53%  

GlobeAir, a private jet on-demand operator, recorded a 53% increase in flights to London during the first five months of 2017 compared to a year ago....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Flying Colours Completes Challenger 604 Upgrade  

Flying Colours installs the Rockwell Collins Future Airspace Navigation System 1/A and ADS-B Out equipment on a Canadian-registered Challenger 604....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Textron Aviation Provides Back-To-School Aircraft  

It's back-to-school time and Textron Aviation is providing 15 Cessna Skyhawk 172 trainers and other new flight-training aircraft....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Graflight Flat 8 Engine To Be Certified By Year-End  

Engineered Propulsion Systems anticipates its Graflight Flat 8 diesel aero-engine will receive FAA certification by year-end....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

ONE Aviation Still Building Eclipse 550  

Although ONE Aviation intends the Williams FJ33-powered Eclipse 700, now under development, to succeed the Eclipse 550, the company says the latter is still in production....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Russian Helicopters Testing Ka-226T In Iran  

Russian Helicopters Holding Co., along with Iran Helicopters Support and Renewal Co., has finished testing the Ka-226T for usability at ambient temperatures up to +50C....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Plan Now For 2018 WInter Olympics  

Business and general aviation operators should begin to plan now for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea because of expected high demand for on-ground services, Universal Weather and Aviation recommends....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Cirrus Reports More Than 600 Orders For Vision Jet  

Cirrus Aircraft reports deposits in hand for more than 600 of its Vision Jet single-engine aircraft, representing five years of production....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

National Gay Pilots Association Opens Canadian Chapter  

National Gay Pilots Association recently opened a chapter in Canada, boosting the organization to 13 chapters based there and in Britain and the U.S....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

HondaJet Production To Double To 80 Per Year  

Honda Aircraft plans to increase production of the HondaJet at its Greensboro, North Carolina, manufacturing campus from 3-4 aircraft per month to a full capacity of 6-8 per month, or about 80 per year....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Small Drone Market To More Than Double By 2023  

The worldwide small drone market is expected to grow from $6.76 billion in 2016 to $14.71 billion by 2023, according to Statistics MRC....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

LET L-410NG To Enter Production In 2018  

Aircraft Industries (LET) reports its L-410NG high-wing twin turboprop will enter production in 2018. The Czech airframer says it has several orders for the new model....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Airports Now Can Determine If GPS Signals Are Being Jammed  

Airports now have the tools to proactively determine if GPS signal-jamming is taking place on their property. Sprint Communications' new portable GSS200D can detect interference coming from jammers more than 1,600 ft. away....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

G550 Becomes Gulfstream's Most Successful Model  

This past July, Gulfstream Aerospace delivered its 550th G550 ultra-long-range jet, making it the most successful model in the plane maker's history....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Cessna 182 In Notable Nonstop to Oshkosh  

In July, a Cessna 182 powered by an SMA compression-ignition engine flew nonstop from Olympia, Washington, to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on just 80 gal. of Jet-A....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

First Embraer Legacy 500 Assembled In Florida Makes Initial Flight  

The first Embraer Legacy 500 midsize business jet to be assembled at the airframer's Melbourne, Florida, facilities made its initial flight July 13 and is to be delivered this quarter....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

ForeFlight Introduces Portable, Dual-Band ADS-B Receiver  

ForeFlight has introduced Scout, a portable, dual-band ADS-B receiver that delivers inflight weather and traffic information to the ForeFlight Mobile app....More

Fast Five

Aug 21, 2017
Interview
Business & Commercial Aviation

Questions for William Quinn  

Question for William Quinn, chairman of Aviation Management Systems, and managing partner of Charleston Aviation Partners....More

Program Update

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Gulfstream G600 Update: No Hiccups Nine Months After First Flight  

Gulfstream’s G600, the eventual successor to the G550, is months ahead of the original schedule and on track for 2018 deliveries....More

Safety

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Explaining Teterboro’s ‘Non-Circling, Circling Approach’  

A review of procedural considerations at Teterboro Airport can help ensure flight safety in the aftermath of a Learjet 35A crash there....More

Operations

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Time Zones And Jet Lag: How To Endure Them  

The NBAA rightly notes that among the industry's greatest attributes is providing its users time, one of our most precious resources....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Jet Lag And The Brain: How They Interact  

In a 2016 study, researchers at the University of Maryland developed mathematical proofs to define jet lag more precisely, and according to Associate Professor Michelle Girvan, the condition has everything to do with the brain's so-called "pacemaker cells" being disrupted as people cross multiple time zones....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Make Adjustments To Stay Ahead Of Time Lag  

Knowing the causes of jet lag is one thing. Knowing how to minimize the effects is something else....More

Pilot Report

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Pilot Report: Quest Kodiak 100 With Aerocet Floats  

Could there be a more ideal pairing of an airplane and floats? That was our first thought when we settled comfortably on to Lake Winnebago this past July while flying the Quest Kodiak 100....More

Security

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Cybersecurity In The Flight Department: How Secure Is Your Aircraft?  

With the introduction of nearly every technological advance in aircraft, unintended consequences have come along for the ride....More

Cause & Circumstance

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

The Wet Runway Trap: An Insidious Challenge  

WestJet Boeing 737 overrun incident shows runway contamination can be quick and insidious....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Accidents in Brief, July 2017  

Selected U.S. aircraft accidents and incidents in July 2017. The NTSB information is preliminary....More

Point of Law

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Charter Broker Rules Hold Operators Responsible For Broker Misdeeds  

New U.S. Transportation Department transparency requirements may result in delays or stranded charter passengers....More

20/Twenty

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Embraer Phenom 100EV: Plusher, Peppier, Heavier  

Embraer has made significant improvements to the Phenom 100EV that are aimed at helping it rise above the flood of entry-level light jets in the pre-owned market....More

On Duty

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

News Of Promotions, Appointments And Honors  

Promotions, appointments and honors within business aviation....More

Products & Services Previews

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

BCA Business Aviation Product And Service Previews  

BCA shares news of the latest products and services for the business aviation industry....More

BCA 50 Years Ago

Aug 21, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Business & Commercial Aviation News From September 1967  

The midair of a Cessna 310 and Piedmont 727 near Hendersonville, N.C., on July 19, 1967, has touched off pleas from politicians and newspapers for lightplane restrictions in terminal areas....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×