Business & Commercial Aviation, September 2017

Textron Aviation has delivered its first fully configured Hawker 400XPR. The aircraft was upgraded with new winglets, Williams International FJ-44 engines, a refurbished interior and a new paint scheme....More
Transactions of used business jets rose 5.6% during the first six months of 2017 compared to a year ago, although the jets are taking an average of 12 days longer to sell compared to last year, according to JetNet....More
A compliance issue that stopped air charter operators from adding certain Pilatus PC-12 single-engine aircraft to their certificates has been resolved, the National Air Transportation Association said....More
Business and general aviation operators should begin to plan now for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea because of expected high demand for on-ground services, Universal Weather and Aviation recommends....More
Honda Aircraft plans to increase production of the HondaJet at its Greensboro, North Carolina, manufacturing campus from 3-4 aircraft per month to a full capacity of 6-8 per month, or about 80 per year....More
Airports now have the tools to proactively determine if GPS signal-jamming is taking place on their property. Sprint Communications' new portable GSS200D can detect interference coming from jammers more than 1,600 ft. away....More
In a 2016 study, researchers at the University of Maryland developed mathematical proofs to define jet lag more precisely, and according to Associate Professor Michelle Girvan, the condition has everything to do with the brain's so-called "pacemaker cells" being disrupted as people cross multiple time zones....More