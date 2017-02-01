Connect With Us
Business & Commercial Aviation

Viewpoint

Jan 25, 2017
Commentary
Business & Commercial Aviation

Viewpoint: Paying Partners  

The Muskoka Region is a Canadian jewel, a place thick with forest, pristine lakes, and vacation homes old and new....More

Readers' Feedback

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Reader's Feedback (February 2017)  

BCA readers share their opinions on articles we published....More

Intelligence

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Tamarack Gets STC For Its Cessna CJ Series Active Winglets  

Tamarack Aerospace has received an FAA Supplemental Type Certificate for its active winglet system for Cessna CJ series jets....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Transport Canada Certifies Model 505 JetRanger  

With more than 400 letters of intent in hand for its new Model 505 Jet Ranger X, Bell Helicopter is working fast to convert those into purchase orders, after the five-seater was awarded type certification by Transport Canada in late December....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

For Now, Embraer Passes On An Ultra-Long-Range Jet  

It looks like the gap in Embraer's business jet lineup—an entry in the ultra-long-range category—will not be filled any time soon. Speaking to an editorial roundtable of Aviation Week Network editors in Washington in December, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, president and CEO of the Brazilian aircraft maker, said a recent assessment of the marketplace revealed that the Legacy 450 and 500 “can cover 98.5% of the business jet missions in the world....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Jet-A, Avgas Per-Gallon Fuel Prices—January 2017  

Jet-A and avgas per-gallon fuel prices—January 2017...More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Piper M600 Earns Canadian Certification  

Piper Aircraft has received a type certificate for its single-engine M600 from Transport Canada, so the company now can deliver the aircraft to the Canadian market....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Constant Aviation Adds More AOG Mobile Teams  

Constant Aviation has expanded its aircraft-on-the-ground mobile team coverage in the central U.S. with the addition of Denver and Rifle, Colorado....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Wanfeng Aviation Acquires 60% Of Diamond Aircraft  

Canada-based Wanfeng Aviation, part of China's Wanfeng group of companies, has acquired a 60% interest in Diamond Aircraft Industries....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

BBA Aviation And Gamm Aviation Team In U.S.  

UK-based BBA Aviation and Gama Aviation have joined their U.S. aircraft management and charter businesses, with a combined fleet of 200 aircraft....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Triumph Aerostructures Sues Bombardier  

Triumph Aerostructures has initiated litigation against Bombardier to recover $340 million in additional development costs incurred by a redesign of the Global 7000 wing. In response, Bombardier planned to sue Triumph for losses resulting from the program's two-year delay....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Textron’s Piston Line Gets Garmin Upgrades  

Textron Aviation is incorporating Garmin's upgraded G1000 NXi integrated flight deck into its piston product line, including the Cessna Skyhawk 172, Skylane 182, Turbo Stationair HDT206, Beechcraft Bonanza G36 and Beechcraft Baron G58....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Dassault Orders Weak Going Into 2017  

Dassault Aviation netted orders for just 21 Falcons in 2016, further confirming a sluggish business jet market....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

AE300 Engine Reaches Million Flight Hours  

Austro Engine GmbH, a division of Diamond Aircraft Group, has reached 1 million flight hours for its AE300 jet fuel aviation engine....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Flytenow Case  

On Jan. 10, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving Flytenow, an online flight-sharing service that wanted the high court to overturn lower court decisions that supported FAA's prohibition of the activity....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Astronics Enhanced Vision System Earns Certification  

Astronics Max-Viz, a division of Astronics Corp., was awarded certification for its Max-Viz 1200 Enhanced Vision System for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

AirFlyte Becomes Retrix MRO  

AirFlyte has changed its name to Rectrix MRO. The rebranding stems from the 2013 acquisition of AirFlyte by Rectrix and reflects the company's corporate MRO services and presents a united brand....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Bombardier Delivers CRJ200 To Gulf & Caribbean Cargo  

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft has delivered its first CRJ200 Special Freighter to Gulf & Caribbean Cargo, its launch customer. The jets are converted from the passenger version by Aeronautical Engineers of Miami....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

FlightServ Opens At New Jersey's Trenton-Mercer Airport  

FlightServ, an independent fixed-base operation, opened Jan. 1 at the Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey. The FBO was founded by a team from its sister company, Aviation Charters....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

FAA Eases Regulations For GA Pilots' Medical Certifications  

The FAA has issued new rules that make it easier and cheaper for certain recreational general aviation pilots to gain required medical certifications to fly....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

FAA Proposes New High-Altitude Jet Routes  

The FAA is proposing a dozen new high-altitude jet routes along the U.S. East Coast as part of a modernization strategy to replace legacy ground-referenced routes with GPS-supported, performance-based navigation routes....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Air Methods Adds Airbus 145 Helicopters  

Air Methods Corp. has acquired three Airbus H145 helicopters for hospital-based air medical transport, to replace older aircraft now in service....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

JetSuiteX Adds Flights From Santa Monica  

JetSuiteX has begun selling seats for charter service to and from Santa Monica, California. Flights begin Feb. 6 to Las Vegas, San Jose and San Diego County airports....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

New Part 23 Rule Is Final  

In December, FAA issued its final rule on the new Part 23 which is intended to reduce the time and cost to certificate aircraft under 19,000 lb....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Piper Takes Firm Order For 50 Archers  

Piper Aircraft has taken a firm order for 50 Piper Archer single-engine aircraft from China Air Shuttle. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2017....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Leonardo Signs For 30 EMS Helicopters  

Italian helicopter maker Leonardo-Finmeccanica is finding eager buyers among the Chinese. The company reports that it has sold more than 180 helicopters of various types to operators there....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Cirrus Launches G6 Upgrade  

Cirrus Aircraft has launched the G6, the latest upgrade of its SR series of single-engine piston aircraft. The new models feature Garmin's Cirrus Perspective+ flight deck....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

New Business Aircraft Group Forms In Beijing  

Indicative of the community's growing importance to China, business aircraft operators have joined to form the Beijing Business Aviation Association....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Executive AirShare Expands Wichita Operations  

Executive AirShare, the Lenexa, Kansas-based fractional aircraft provider, has moved into hangar and office space at Col. James Jabara Airport in northeast Wichita from Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in west Wichita....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

328 Support Services, Duncan Partner On Challenger 604 Completion  

328 Support Services GmbH and Duncan Aviation have partnered to deliver and certify a full cabin completion on a Bombardier Challenger 604....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

LifePort Earns FAA Approval For Patient Loading System  

LifePort, a Sikorsky company, has received FAA airworthiness certification for its Patient Loading Utility System for Pilatus PC-12/47 and PC-12/47E aircraft....More

Fast Five

Jan 25, 2017
Interview
Business & Commercial Aviation

Questions for Talaat Captan, Founder & CEO Of Air Hollywood  

Questions for Talaat Captan, founder and CEO of Air Hollywood...More

Pilot Report

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Pilot Report: Daher’s New TBM 930  

Daher’s new TBM 930 flagship is the culmination of three decades of enhancements made to the original TBM 900....More

Management

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

ATC Privatization — Pro & Con  

Ed Bolen believes total control of the ATC system is the force majeure behind the airlines' long-held wish to create and dominate an air traffic control corporation supported by user fees. For several decades, some of the big airlines have tried to seize control of the ATC system and the revenues that fund it, the NBAA president and CEO told BCA. "We believe that they want to use that control for their exclusive benefit."...More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Which Airspace Users Will Pay How Much For ATC  

The price for admission into today's FAA-run ATC system is a tax schedule that varies by category of activity. The airlines pay through a combination of taxes—the Passenger Facility Tax, per-takeoff fee and a 4.3 cents/gal. fuel tax. General aviation is divided between turbine and piston, with the former taxed 21.9 cents/gal. and the latter assessed 19.5 cents/gal. of avgas....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Controllers Change Mind On Privatization  

During an ATC privatization attempt 13 years ago, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association staunchly opposed the move. In the current campaign, it seems the union has changed its stance to support a privatized system....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Documenting The Divide Over ATC Privatization  

Three recent government reports—one commissioned by the architects for FAA change and two by the stalwarts of the status quo—will fuel battles over ATC privatization efforts....More

Cause & Circumstance

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Air Sweden CRJ200 Freighter Downed  

The pilots of Air Sweden 294 lost control while at FL 330 due to several things but most particularly to confusing EFIS information following the failure of the left-side inertial reference unit....More

Accidents in Brief

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Selected Accidents And Incidents In December 2016  

Selected Accidents and Incidents in December 2016. The following NTSB information is preliminary....More

DOM Notebook

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Community College Offers NextGen Technician Training  

For the vast majority of maintenance technicians, earning the Airframe and Powerplant certificate is the key that opens the door to a career that is both challenging and rewarding....More

Schedulers & Dispatchers

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Schedulers And Dispatchers Facilitate Movement From A To B  

In the world of business aviation, getting there safely and efficiently is the product of many partnerships, most notably those of schedulers, dispatchers and pilots....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Schedulers And Dispatchers Conference Coming Feb. 7-10  

This year's NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference, Feb. 7-10 in Fort Worth, is expected to draw more than 2,800 schedulers, dispatchers, pilots and exhibitors....More

Safety

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

The Disappearing But All-Important Aviation Uber Mentors  

The pilot shortage is real and growing and that means the professional pilot force is “out there,” doing the job at hand. It would be tragic if the best and brightest of those were too busy flying to mentor the next generation....More

Operator Profile

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Operator Profile: Transystems And Their Citation M2  

Dan Rice, chairman of Transystems, says mishaps are preventable results of human error that can diminish productivity, balloon operating costs and, in the most extreme, jeopardize lives....More

20/Twenty

Jan 25, 2017
Commentary
Business & Commercial Aviation

Used Aircraft Report: Embraer Legacy 650  

For as little as $10 million, you can buy a Legacy 650, an aircraft that can fly eight passengers from London to New York, Beijing to Moscow, Singapore to Sydney or Sao Paulo to Miami....More

On Duty

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

News Of Promotions, Appointments And Honors (February 2017)  

News of promotions, appointments and honors involving professionals within the business aviation community....More

Products & Services Previews

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

BCA Business Aviation Products And Service Previews  

BCA shares news of the latest products and services for the business aviation industry....More

BCA 50 Years Ago

Jan 25, 2017
Article
Business & Commercial Aviation

Business & Commercial Aviation News From February 1967  

In the closing weeks of 1966, three successive items appeared in influential newspapers damning private and business aviation for freeloading on the U.S. taxpayer. “Fly now, pay never,” was how The New York Times reported it....More
