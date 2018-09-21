VistaJet founder Thomas Flohr is launching Vista Global Holding to consolidate its aviation businesses and position it forfuture acquisitions, the company said. Its formation spearheads “the consolidation of the fragmented and expanding business aviation market,” the company said. Vista Global, headquartered in Dubai, will include VistaJet, a private jet charter business; Vista Lease, a global aircraft leasing and financing company; and TechX, an aviation technology firm. ...
