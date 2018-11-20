p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 22.0px; font: 24.0px 'Panno Text Light'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.3px} span.s2 {font: 24.0px 'Panno Text'; letter-spacing: -0.3px} Two companies have won contracts to test the feasibility of delivering vaccines by drone to remote islands in Vanuatu in the South Pacific. The first phase of the trials was to take place in the first week of this month. Two contracts were awarded to Australia’s Swoop Aero to deliver vaccines to ...