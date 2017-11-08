Rarely is it wise for a reporter to cite the Bible as a guide for Washington, but these are uncertain times, and we look for explanations everywhere. Believe it or not, the political battle over who should head the U.S. Export-Import Bank might best be understood starting there. Jeremiah 13:23 asks: “Can an Ethiopian change his skin or a leopard its spots? Neither can you do good who are accustomed to doing evil.” In Congress, many wonder whether President Donald Trump’s ...