Private aircraft operator and aviation service provider SaxonAir, Norwich International Airport, England, has received the “Aircraft Management Company of the Year 2018” award given by Logistics, Warehouse & Supply Chain Awards 2018. Awards are given solely on merit and are given to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work. SaxonAir CEO Alex Durand and Group Commercial Director Chris Mace are pictured above.
